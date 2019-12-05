Delivery Driver's Reaction To Goodie Bags Left By Woman On Porch Has All The Holiday Feels

We all know the holidays tend to be a bit stressful. Especially for delivery drivers.

That's why one woman decided to give back and spread a bit of holiday cheer as a thank you for all her deliveries.

So she leaves goodie bags for anyone making deliveries to her house and this driver's reaction to them is just priceless.

This lady leaves out drinks and snacks for delivery people during the festive period and I can't get over this amazon delivery drivers reaction pic.twitter.com/RBXTsKxyjd — yasmine (@flowerhunni) December 4, 2019

-story via barstoolsports.com