David Lee Roth Reveals Celebs Who Got Him To Use Marijauna

August 12, 2019
Angela Chase
In a recent interview, former Van Halen front man David Lee Roth spoke about who introduced him into the world of cannabis.  

Cheech and Chong.  

"What is a current in terms of recreational, for me, sure, was recreational early on. I started off with Cheech and Chong. Now, here’s a little sidebar. When I did some med training paramedic stuff. I went out at school, tactical school with two game wardens from Alaska – guy and a gal."

-story via alternativenation.com 

David Lee Roth
Van Halen
cannabis
Marijuana
Tommy Chong
Cheech Marin
2019

