Dave Grohl Brought To Tears By Film About Wheelchair-Bound Fan Who Joined Foo Fighters On Stage

Video of Wheels Of Madness

A documentary film called ‘Wheels Of Madness,’ tells the story of Mizrachi, a wheelchair-bound music fan that has a special relationship with the Sziget Festival, a festival thath takes place annually in Budapest, Hungary.

The film is a 30-minute documentary that culminates Grohl noticing Mizrachi in the crowd during their performance at the festival this year. The greatest coincidence was that same day happened to be Mizrachi’s birthday, when he was invited on stage.

Grohl recently watched the film and said the experience brought him to tears.

Grohl shared the video and wrote on Foo Fighters’ social media pages, “Woke up this morning to find this….a pure message of how love, hope, music, and people can come together to make the world a better place. Gal, as I wipe the tears from my face, I wish you a belated Happy Birthday (I had no idea!) and hope that our paths cross again. You have inspired me more than you’ll ever know….this was the greatest surprise…”

