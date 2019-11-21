Dave Grohl Calls Foo Fighters A "Dad Rock Band"

One of the coolest guys in rock, just said he doesn't consider his band a cool band.

Recently Dave Grohl opened up about the Foo Fighters and how he considers them a "dad rock band".

“You know the whole dad rock thing? We’re totally dad rock. […] First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have f*cking grey hair… But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.”

He continued saying, “We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t. I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the f*ck do we care? I just want to f*cking play music.”

-story via uproxx.com