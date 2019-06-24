Dave Grohl And ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Appearing On New Queens Of The Stone Age Album

A new Queens of the Stone Age album is on it's way this year, and we're excited for two reasons.

Dave Grohl AND Billy Gibbons!

The ZZ Top drummer spoke about working with QOTSA in a recent interview saying, “Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens Of The Stone Age,” Billy revealed, “and Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big BBQ. So there was this interesting gathering. So we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys [referring to late Abbott brothers Vinnie and Dimebag].”

“We had gone to the desert to work on just a couple of tracks, and I was outside, and Josh [Homme, frontman] came out of the studio, and he had this box, and it was making some strange noise, and I said, ‘Hey, what is that?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, I just found it.’ I said, ‘Don’t touch a thing; we’re going to use it for the song!’ So that’s how it started."

The new album is rumored to come out this year around Halloween.

-story via kerrang.com