Dashcam Footage Captures Hurst Home Explosion

April 18, 2018
Angela Chase
New dashcam footage shows just how violent the April 7th house explosion in Hurst really was. The footage shows an officer arriving at the home. Just as the officer exited his vehicle and started walking towards the home, a violent explosion errupted, raining large chunks of debree onto the officer who was just feet from the house.

The explosion was caused by a truck, which crashed into the home. The driver claims that the breaks stopped working. The truck struck a gas main when it collided into the home, causing the explosion.

Luckily the officer was realitvly unharmed. A family of three who were inside the home, suffered more serious injuries, but are expected to recover. The driver of the truck somehow also managed to escape with no injuries

Via NBC DFW

 

