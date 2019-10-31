Composer Danny Elfman Sets The Record Straight On Whether 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Is A Halloween Or Christmas Movie

For years, people have debated on whether or not Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a Halloween movie, a Christmas movie or both.

Well now Danny Elfman (who composed the music for the film) is finally settling the longtime argument.

And according to him, it is most certainly a Halloween movie.

“It’s obviously about Christmas, but for me, it’s a Halloween movie,” Elfman told USA Today. “Growing up, Halloween was my favorite night of the year and Christmas was a troublesome time. Into my adult years, it was a time where a bit of a dark cloud would follow me around -- probably carrying over from my childhood until I had my own kids -- and then I developed a new, brighter view of Christmas.”

“I also felt very close to Jack Skellington’s plight because I knew what it was like to be the king of my own little world and to want out of that world and want something else,” he continued. “So I felt very close to the holiday of Halloween, but also very close to Jack and what he was going through.”

-story via comicbook.com