The Danger Behind The "Shiggy" AKA "In My Feelings" Challenge

You've all seen the videos by now. The "In My Feelings" (or aka Shiggy) Challenge going around.

A dance to the rhythm of Drake's new song with dance moves first put out there by comedian Shiggy.

Don't get us wrong, the moves are contagious and very fun. But, the challenge is getting very dangerous out there as teens are deciding to leave their moving vehicles to dance/run alongside the car while being filmed and attempt to get back in the car at the end of it all.

Some, unfortunately don't make it. Not only are they in danger of hurting themselves in the process, but a car without a driver is simply dangerous business.

Can these kids make something good, healthy and beneficial be trending instead?!