Turns Out You Can Donate All Those Fallen Tree Branches To The Dallas Zoo For The Elephants

If you're like everyone else in the Dallas area and have plenty of tress and branches to clean up after the storm, the Dallas Zoo could use them.

Turns out instead of throwing them out, the Dallas Zoo will take your fallen branches as a donation to feed the elephants and several other species of wildlife there.

In fact, more than 70% of animals in the Dallas Zoo use the vegetation.

If you're a Dallas resident and would like to donate foilage of an approved species like elm or hackberry, then email browse@dallaszoo.com to coordinate a drop-off.

-story via dallasnews.com