Dallas Zoo Welcomes Their First Baby Gorilla In 20 Years

We have a new baby to love at the Dallas Zoo!

Congratulations are in order for the new mom and dad, Hope and Silverback Subira (a first-time father), who brought the first baby gorilla into the Dallas Zoo world in 20 years.

This sweet baby was actually born last Monday, June 25th. The Dallas Zoo had been keeping the pregnancy a secret for quite some time and then waited a little over a week before sending out the birth announcement.

Momma Hope was in labor for about an hour. Dad was among the first to greet his new baby, gently kissing this little nugget on the forehead. Both mom and baby are doing well.

For the time being, Hope and her baby will stay behind the scenes while they bond. No word just yet on when you'll be able to visit. The Dallas Zoo says they'll let us know soon!