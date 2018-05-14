The Dallas Zoo Celebrates Baby Elephant's 2nd Birthday

Happy 2nd Birthday to baby elephant Ajabu at the Dallas Zoo, today!

The Dallas Zoo celebrated the now more than 15-hundred pound now TWO year-old elephant with his own delicious herbivore frozen ice cake.

Video of Baby Elephant Ajabu&#039;s 2nd Birthday

Ajabu's tuskis are still growing and he will continue to nurse for another year.

Though growing independent each day, Ajabu loves spending time with his momma Milo.

He also enjoys chasing birds, digging holes, and playing in the water cannon. Happy Birthday Ajabu!