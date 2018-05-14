The Dallas Zoo Celebrates Baby Elephant's 2nd Birthday

May 14, 2018
Ajabu Eats Birthday Cake

The Dallas Zoo

Angela Chase
Happy 2nd  Birthday to baby elephant Ajabu at the Dallas Zoo, today!

The Dallas Zoo celebrated the now more than 15-hundred pound now TWO year-old elephant with his own delicious herbivore frozen ice cake.

Ajabu's tuskis are still growing and he will continue to nurse for another year. 

Though growing independent each day, Ajabu loves spending time with his momma Milo. 

He also enjoys chasing birds, digging holes, and playing in the water cannon. Happy Birthday Ajabu!

