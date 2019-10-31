Dallas Investors Who Bought W Hotel Planning $21 Million Remodel

The W Hotel at Victory Park in Downtown Dallas might be looking a bit different in the near future.

Dallas based investors who recently bought the property are planning to remodel the luxury hotel for around $21 million.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to own and reenergize the W Hotel as part of the Dallas hospitality landscape,” Vipin Nambiar, founder and managing partner of HN Capital, said in an email. “As a firm, HN Capital believes in the long term demographic trends of Dallas and the densification of its urban core. This asset fits well in that theme, and our goal is to have it elevate the pedestrian experience in Victory.”

“The building is fantastic. The location is fantastic. It’s an iconic property,” said Dunhill Partners CEO Bill Hutchinson. “The inside is very dated. We are going to spend about $21 million changing out all the furniture and fixtures and brining it into the new look the W Brand is going to.”

