Dallas Teen Curfew Begins TONIGHT

This past Wednesday, Dallas city council voted to reinstate the city's teen curfew that expired in January, and an amended version begins today.

According to the updated Dallas child/teen curfew:

persons below age 16 and younger cannot be in a public place or on the premises of any establishment between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 12:01am and 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

persons below age 16 cannot be out from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on school days (there is an exception if with a parent)

teens found out past the curfew will be taken home to their parents

police will issue citations only as a last resort

if a citation is issued, it will be handled as a civil violation

fines will be $50 each

Dallas City council has set aside $500,000 for new youth activities.

Via NBC5