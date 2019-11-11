Dallas Stars Will Retire Zubov's Number

November 11, 2019
Zubov

Bruce Bennett / Staff

Legendary Dallas Stars defenseman Sergei Zubov, is officially having his player number retired.  

Zubov, who leads all stats for defensemen in franchise history, won't have his number retired until next year.  But next week, he will be recieving his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.  

However don't fear Stars fans, Zubov will still be around since he was also invited to watch the Stars and give any constructive feedback by general manager Jim Nill.  

-story via msn.com 

 

 

