Dallas Special Ed Students Build Rocking Horses For Hospitalized Children

November 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Students at the Multiple Careers Magnet Center, a high school for students 18 and older who have disabilities. The center teaches the student's employment skills. 

These students are making more than 100 rocking horses so they can donate them to hospitalized children.

The students started their project in early November with their instructor. 

"We are doing horses, tables, reindeer," Yarberry a student said.

The horses will be donated in December.

Via WFAA

