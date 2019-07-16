Dallas Police Warning Public Against Robbers Using Drugs To Lure People In Deep Ellum

Police in Dallas are warning people about a pair of robbers in Deep Ellum who are allegedly using drugs to lure in victims.

Apparently, victims were offered to smoke from what they believed to be a joint of marijuana. However, there was a substance in the joint that made the victims pass out, and after waking up, found their posessions to be stolen.

The first robbery happened around 1:35 a.m. July 11 on the 2700 block of Elm Street. On July 14, a second victim was found on the 2500 block of Main Street and a third was found thirty minutes after that.

The suspects are being described as two black men between 20-30 years old. One is said to be around five feet tall, weighing 190 pounds and goes by the name Bonton. The second man is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds and could possibly be wearing a white durag.

If you recognize the suspects or have information that can help investigators, call 911.

-story via nbcdfw.com