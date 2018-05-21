Dallas Police Offer Safe 'Meet Up Spot' For Online Buyers & Sellers

In a response to several robberies, and even murders, police are offering safe "meet up spots" for online buyers and sellers.

The Dallas Police Department has partnered with the app Offer Up to create so-called safe exchange zones, which they say will increase public awareness about the simple measures that can be taken to encourage safer in-person transactions.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall spoke about the benefits of such zones.

"Citizens now have a safe place where they can make transactions in a surveilled, well lit, and monitored environment" said Chief Hall.

OfferUp has provided additional training to detectives on best practices and available tools to detect and deter criminal activity stemming from these online transactions.

The first safe zone is located at the south central police station off Camp Wisdom Road.