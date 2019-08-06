Dallas’ Peticolas Brewing Co. To Begin Selling Canned Beer September 1st

This Is A Fist For The Brewery, Thanks To The Beer To-Go Law

August 6, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Texas’ new beer to-go law will go into effect on September 1st, but some breweries are already gearing up for the big day. Dallas’ own Peticolas Brewing Co. announced on Tuesday they will begin canning three of their most popular beers. This will be a first for the local brewery.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, Peticolas will offer their three most popular beers, Velvet Hammer imperial red ale, Golden Opportunity kolsch-style ale, and Sit Down Or I'll Sit You Down imperial IPA, in cans. Each case will come with four, 16-oz bottles, sold exclusively from their taproom in the Design District.

Michael Peticolas, founder of the brewery, said “We’ve played the long game since opening almost eight years ago. Biding our time awaiting legal changes in Texas that will allow us to grow operations in our own unique and unconventional way.” Starting on September 1st, Peticolas Brewing Co. will also begin selling growlers and crowlers of draft beer to-go. With the beer to-go law ready to go into effect, beer drinkers across the state are celebrating.

