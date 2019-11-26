Flu Is Coming On Hard And Fast This Year Health Inspectors Encourage Flu Shots

Health Officials are seeing higher numbers of people in the ER due to the flu.

Dr. Huang says "flu activity has been increasing earlier than usual so far this year compared to past seasons."

In the past two weeks, more than 10% of the flu test has been coming back positive.

“This is actually the earliest we’ve seen it in several years, It’s a reminder everyone needs to get their flu shot and follow all of the other protective measures.” Dr. Huang said.

The Children's Medical Center has seen 179 positives flu tests.

If you get your flu shot now you probably won't be covered this thanksgiving but will be covered for Christmas.

