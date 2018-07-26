Mavs Dancers Changing To Less Revealing Uniforms

Looks like the Dallas Mavericks Dancers will be increasing their clothing budget soon.

Cynthia Marshal, the Mavs' new CEO, says it's all a part of a 100-day plan to make their outfits "less revealing." This is coming after a sexual harrassment scandal that the team's been dealing with. Marshall said they want to focus on the, "...dancers as artists: and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized." No one knows what the new outfits look like yet, but the change should happen soon.

Source: CW 33

