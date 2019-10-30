Dallas Makes The Top 5 In Most Dangerous Cities for Drivers

October 30, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
dallas

Pool / Pool

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

A study formed by various car insurance companies has found Dallas is the 3rd most dangerous city in the nation for drivers.  

1. Baton Rouge, La.

2.  Savannah, Ga.

3.  Dallas, TX

4.  Detroit, Mich.

5.  St. Louis, Mo.

The study was composed in 2017 and although Dallas comes in 3rd overall, it still has far less traffic fatalites compared to other major cities.  There are also less car thefts per year coming in around 7,900 compared to Houston which boasts 11,000 per year.  

-story via msn.com 

 

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
North Texas
Dangerous
driving
Top 5
Metroplex
study
statistics
2019