Dallas Cowboys La’el Collins Surprises His Mom With A House For Christmas

On Christmas Eve, Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins had an incredible surprise for his mother. He was able to fulfill a childhood dream and bought his mother, Loyetta Collins, a house.

He gifted her a house just a few months after signing a five-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, a $50 million contract extension with the team.

Check out the video below that shows Collins surprising his mother with the gift.

Video of Cowboys tackle La’el Collins surprised his mom with a house for Christmas

"I was totally caught off guard," Loyetta Collins said. "I was astonished. I am truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas for me."

“This is a special moment man, I’m just lost for words,” La’el Collins said. “Just a special moment and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

Via: CBS DFW