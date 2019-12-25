Dallas Cowboys La’el Collins Surprises His Mom With A House For Christmas

It was a joyous occasion and dream come true

December 25, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (71)

Credit: Imagn/ © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Sports

On Christmas Eve, Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins had an incredible surprise for his mother. He was able to fulfill a childhood dream and bought his mother, Loyetta Collins, a house. 

He gifted her a house just a few months after signing a five-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, a $50 million contract extension with the team.

Check out the video below that shows Collins surprising his mother with the gift.

"I was totally caught off guard," Loyetta Collins said. "I was astonished. I am truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas for me."

“This is a special moment man, I’m just lost for words,” La’el Collins said. “Just a special moment and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

Via: CBS DFW

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
La’el Collins
Christmas
Dallas
Loyetta Collins
gift
New House
Surprise
DFW
Offensive Tackle