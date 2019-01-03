This Dallas Bar Will Be Transformed Into The Drunken Clam From Family Guy For A Whole Month

Have you always wanted to hang out with Peter Griffin and his friends at Quahogs most famous bar?

Well, you can’t hang out with Peter, but you and your friends can definitely go hang out at the Drunken Clam pop-up bar. Starting on Friday, January 4th The Whippersnapper located at 1806 McMillan Avenue in Dallas will be turned into The Drunken Clam from Family Guy.

You read that right; you’ll be able to go visit and drink at the bar from one of your favorite animated shows.

According to Dallas Culture Map, not only will the exterior of the building be made to look like The Drunken Clam, but the inside as well. No word yet as to what specialty drinks will be offered.

Grab a booth and some friends because this pop-up is only open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 P.M. to 2 A.M. and will be around from January 4th- February 2nd.

This is the perfect excuse to take your dog to a bar, or even dress up as Peter Griffin in public.