Dak Prescott’s Pass Into Quadruple Coverage Made for Hysterical Memes

The Dallas Cowboys came up a few points shy from the win Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. What they did give fans was one of the greatest and ultimately hilarious NFL meme of the season thus far, thanks to Dak Prescott attempted Hail Mary play.

In the final drive with only two minutes to spare and no timeouts left, Dak Prescott felt the pressure to take any and all shots needed in order to get into the field-goal range.

Prescott targeted Amari Cooper on a deep ball that fell incomplete. The pass was thrown right into a quadruple coverage, and Cooper still nearly came down with the ball.

Dak’s determined effort captured footage made it possible for fans to make a perfect meme. NFL fans created these amusing memes for fans to enjoy.

Check out some fan favorites:

Different approach! https://t.co/X8AfPWeix2 — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 30, 2019

