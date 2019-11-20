Get It While It's Hot, The 'Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs' 2020 Calendar

If you're in the market for a new calendar for 2020 then look no further!

"Lucky Bulldogs Rescue" has created a calendar for 2020 featuring dad bods and dogs.

The company created the calendar in hopes to make as much money as they can to help out dogs everywhere in need.

You Can Score a "Dad Bods & Rescue Dogs" 2020 Calendar, and I'll Take 50, Thanks! https://t.co/0RxGBsuH5N pic.twitter.com/Y2kTuqY1Lq — Brandy Raymond Myers (@theGreytHounds) November 18, 2019

The calendars are on sale and will only run you about $20.

-story via popsugar.com