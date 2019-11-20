Get It While It's Hot, The 'Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs' 2020 Calendar

November 20, 2019
If you're in the market for a new calendar for 2020 then look no further!  

"Lucky Bulldogs Rescue" has created a calendar for 2020 featuring dad bods and dogs.  

The company created the calendar in hopes to make as much money as they can to help out dogs everywhere in need.  

The calendars are on sale and will only run you about $20.  

-story via popsugar.com 

