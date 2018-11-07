The CW Announces Plans To Remake The USA Series 'The 4400' For Their Network

There is a new TV reboot in the works, as the CW has announced plans to remake ‘The 4400.’ ‘The 4400’ originally ran on the USA Network from 2004 to 2007. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and produced the original series, will be returning to write the pilot.

Sweeny will be joined by Taylor Elmore in writing the pilot, and both will serve as executive producers on the new CW show. Elmore will then work as show runner if the series is picked up. Both Craig Sweeny and Taylor Elmore have deal with CBS Studios, where this project will come from.

Just like the original, this new series will follow the story of 4,400 people, who mysteriously went missing over a 60 year period, all miraculously reappear at once, not again a year, and with no recollection of what happened. The characters must grapple with what has happened to them and the lives they left, all while trying to figure out the answers to what happened.

This is not a new theme in television, as a similar premise is currently being aired on NBC in ‘Manifest,’ along with the HBO series ‘The Leftovers’ which ended in 2017. This is not the only remake the CW is currently working on a remake of ‘The L.A. Complex,’ a Canadian soap that aired in 2012.

The original show had a cast that included Mahershala Ali, Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Laura Allen and Billy Campbell. It is unknown at this time if any of the original cast will return. The show was able to gain a cult following, even after only airing for three seasons. Now the show will be brought back, and hopefully for the network, that cult following can turn into a full fledge audience.

