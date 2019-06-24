Crocodile Uses Pool Noodle To Float Across Canal In Florida
June 24, 2019
Let's admit it, not only were pool noodles fun as a kid, they're fun to use as an adult to.
And apparently they're fun for crocodiles to use as well.
While on his balcony, a resident in Key Largo, Florida happened to see something odd. He saw a yellow pool noodle in the canal near his home, with a crocodile using it to float across!
Crock on a float #keylargo #rockemnreelem #floating #keyslife
Another pic of the same Crock on a noodle #keylargo #keyslife #croc
No one's quite sure how the croc came to find that noodle. We're just hoping there wasn't a person on it first.
-story via educateinspirechange.org