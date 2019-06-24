Crocodile Uses Pool Noodle To Float Across Canal In Florida

June 24, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Crocodile

Joe Raedle / Staff

Blogs
Features

Let's admit it, not only were pool noodles fun as a kid, they're fun to use as an adult to.  

And apparently they're fun for crocodiles to use as well. 

While on his balcony, a resident in Key Largo, Florida happened to see something odd.  He saw a yellow pool noodle in the canal near his home, with a crocodile using it to float across!  

Crock on a float #keylargo #rockemnreelem #floating #keyslife

A post shared by Victor F Perez (@vfpkeys) on

Another pic of the same Crock on a noodle #keylargo #keyslife #croc

A post shared by Victor F Perez (@vfpkeys) on

No one's quite sure how the croc came to find that noodle.  We're just hoping there wasn't a person on it first.  

-story via educateinspirechange.org 

Florida
Crocodile
Pool Noodle
Float
Canal
nature
Animals
wildlife
Instagram
Photo
2019

