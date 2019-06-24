Crocodile Uses Pool Noodle To Float Across Canal In Florida

Let's admit it, not only were pool noodles fun as a kid, they're fun to use as an adult to.

And apparently they're fun for crocodiles to use as well.

While on his balcony, a resident in Key Largo, Florida happened to see something odd. He saw a yellow pool noodle in the canal near his home, with a crocodile using it to float across!

No one's quite sure how the croc came to find that noodle. We're just hoping there wasn't a person on it first.

-story via educateinspirechange.org