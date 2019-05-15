[Video] National Anthem Mashup Including Members Of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers And Creed

The “Star Spangled Banner” is a sporting event staple, which means some of the most incredible singers of all time have tackled the difficult anthem. While there have been quite a few memorable national anthem performances, there have also been plenty of cringe worthy presentations throughout the years.

With the internet helping to keep these awful performances alive, one could assume the worst has already been heard. Yet, someone set out to outdo them all, and create a mashup that is truly cringe worthy. The mashup includes “Star Spangle Banner” performances from Creed's Scott Stapp, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Chad Smith, and Metallica's Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield.

Scott Stapp, Flea, Chad Smith, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield play the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/wGHPqSyWyn — catatonicyouths (@catatonicyouths) May 15, 2019

The video is accompanied by distorted footage of the performances, along with flashes of still images of Hammett and Hetfield, along with Stapp’s mugshot. While this mashup is nothing to be proud of, anyone who makes it through the entire anthem should be honored. With all the great renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner” someone had to take the role of worst of all time.

Via Exclaim