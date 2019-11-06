Craft Brewery Puts Hard to Adopt Shelter Dogs on Labels To Help Them Find Homes

It's not too far out there to say most people love dogs and beer.

So a craft brewery in Fargo, North Dakota decided to combine the two. But not like you're thinking.

Fargo Brewing Company just started producing a line of beer with pictures of local rescue dogs in need of a home printed on the cans!

Jerad Ryan, an employee that works at the brewery also happens to volunteer at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue came up with the idea.

“The harder to adopt dogs sometimes labeled as "Oneder dogs" have always had a special place in my heart.” Of course everyone was on board for this plan.

And Fargo Brewing isn’t just using their cans for the cause but they also donate any profits from the beer sold.

-story via khou.com