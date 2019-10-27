Courtney Cox Shares Photo Of David Beckham In A Hot Tub With Her, Causes Celebs To Go Crazy

October 27, 2019
Recently ''Friends'' star Courtney Cox shared a photo on her Instagram that had many celebs wondering what was going on.  

Courtney and David Beckham in a hot tub together.  

Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

The post even had Jennifer Aniston commenting, "Wait....WHAT'S HAPPENING?!!?"

However, Becks went on to his own Instagram to share that the photo is part of an upcoming episode of "Modern Family" he and Cox are starring in together.  

I met a new FRIEND -- today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily --

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

-story via toofab.com 

