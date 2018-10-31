Couple Sues Dallas Cowboys After Being Allegedly Beaten Inside Stadium

A Grand Prairie couple is suing the Cowboys organization for allegedly being beaten up inside AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2016.

The lawsuit says that Michael and M'Kale Kennedy had to move seats because of "unruly and beligerent" fans were kicking and spilling beer behind them.

When Michael confronted the fans behind him they "pushed her aside" and attacked Michael. The lawsuit described as a "relentless beating".

The lawsuit states that stadium security allegedly called for help, but their radios weren't working at the time.

The couple is seeking a minimum of $300,000 to a maximum of $1 million.

via WFAA