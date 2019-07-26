Couple Names Foster Puppies Looking For New Homes After Taco Bell Menu Items

A combination of Taco Bell and puppies can turn any bad day around. That’s why a couple in Oklahoma decided to combine the two. Looking for homes for six foster puppies, the couple decided to name each of the adorable pups after items on the Taco Bell menu.

After rescuing a pregnant dog from a kill list, Ally Turley and her husband, Steven, have been trying to find new fur-ever homes for the puppies. On July 23rd, Ally posted the couples foster story, sharing pictures of their litter of nine puppies. According to Ally, “We had nicknamed our foster Taco Belle (because why not) so naturally each baby was named after a Taco Bell menu item.”

Since posting about her Taco Bell themed dogs, her post has garnered over 20,000 likes, 30,000 shares and 35,000 comments. Lucky for Chalupa and Fiesta Potato, they have found new homes, but Cinnamon Twist, Crunchwrap Supreme, Doritos Loco, Quesarito, Gordita and Bellegrande are still looking for theirs. If interested adoptions are being done through Country Roads Animal Rescue in Oklahoma City.

