Country And Blues Legend Tony Joe White Died At Age 75

Video of Tony Joe White - Polk Salad Annie 1970

Country and Blues singer, Tony Joe White has passed away, says his record label.

White, who was well known for his '60s hit "Polk Salad Annie", died Wednesday in Nashville, though we don't know what was his cause of death.

His singing styles included country, rock, blues and R&B. His greatest hit "Polk Salad" put him in the map in 1969.

White wrote the hit "Rainy Night in Georgia" for Ray Charles and others.

His singing career included 16 studio albums, 4 live albums and 29 singles.

RIP Tony Joe

via TMZ