Constance Wu Says Jennifer Lopez Almost Broke Her Nose Twice On ‘Hustlers’ Set.

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart star in the film Hustlers, they will portray strip club employees that band together to turn tables on their Wall Street clients. The movie is based on a true story that was inspired by an article gone viral “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler.

One of the scenes involving J. Lo and Wu turned out to be a tad bit too physical almost breaking Wu’s nose. Wu shared in an interview with ‘Good Morning America’, how Jen nearly broke her nose while filming. The unintentional hit was accidental, but the hit to the nose not only happened once, but twice!

Watch as Constance Wu shares the story with Good Morning America.

Video of Constance Wu dishes on playing a stripper in &#039;Hustlers&#039; l GMA

"We had this fight where she starts to take a cell phone out of my hand, and what happened was the cell phone hit me in the nose," Wu tells GMA host, Michael Strahan, "She felt so bad and I was like, 'Girl, don't worry this is just, you know, battle wounds. Let's keep going.'"

The accident was all in good acting.

Movie premieres Friday, September 13th.

Via: Wonder Wall

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!