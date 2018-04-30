Collin County Sheriffs Respond to UFO Sighting

How cool would be it if there were aliens flying over Collin County?

More like pretty awesome, but sadly there are not any. On Saturday, the Collin County Sheriffs Office responded to a call about a UFO with different color flashing lights landing in a field over in Princeton, just east of McKinney. What would have been an amazing discovery, turned out to just be a rouge remote controlled helicopter.

The Sheriffs office took to social media to share their lame discovery and funny story.

If you're currently missing a remote controlled helicopter, the sheriffs office is holding on to it and is looking for the rightful owner.

