Coldplay Sneak their Track list In a Classified Ad

October 24, 2019
Angela Chase
Coldplay announced their new album in a letter to a fan now they had another fun way where they announced their tracklist.

If you ever looked into a Newspaper they have classified ads and you will usually see jobs available not a tracklist for a full album but that's what Coldplay did.

It was found in local newspapers in the U.K and France 16 new songs revealed. 

The reveal caught many off guard as they keep popping up all over the place.
Coldplay even confirmed the ads because some people thought they were fake.


 

