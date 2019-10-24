Coldplay Sneak their Track list In a Classified Ad
Coldplay announced their new album in a letter to a fan now they had another fun way where they announced their tracklist.
If you ever looked into a Newspaper they have classified ads and you will usually see jobs available not a tracklist for a full album but that's what Coldplay did.
It was found in local newspapers in the U.K and France 16 new songs revealed.
You've got love this...— Lee Thompson (@leethommo) October 24, 2019
Coldplay reveal the full tracklisting of their new double album Everyday Life via a classified ad in the North Wales Daily Post.
That was Jonny Buckland's local paper where he grew up.
Superb. pic.twitter.com/3fHA5lftRf
The reveal caught many off guard as they keep popping up all over the place.
Coldplay even confirmed the ads because some people thought they were fake.
I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn't very good at it. JB https://t.co/tYquPUn8S4— Coldplay (@coldplay) October 23, 2019