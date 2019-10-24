Coldplay Sneak their Track list In a Classified Ad

Coldplay announced their new album in a letter to a fan now they had another fun way where they announced their tracklist.

If you ever looked into a Newspaper they have classified ads and you will usually see jobs available not a tracklist for a full album but that's what Coldplay did.

It was found in local newspapers in the U.K and France 16 new songs revealed.



You've got love this...



Coldplay reveal the full tracklisting of their new double album Everyday Life via a classified ad in the North Wales Daily Post.



That was Jonny Buckland's local paper where he grew up.



Superb. pic.twitter.com/3fHA5lftRf — Lee Thompson (@leethommo) October 24, 2019

The reveal caught many off guard as they keep popping up all over the place.

Coldplay even confirmed the ads because some people thought they were fake.

I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn't very good at it. JB https://t.co/tYquPUn8S4 — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 23, 2019

Via MTV