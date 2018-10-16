Co-Founder Of Microsoft Dies At Age 65

Billionaire, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the Seattle Seahawks, Paul Allen died on Monday.

He died in his Seattle home due to complications related to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, two weeks after he said he was being medically treated.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a form of cancer in the lympatic system.

Allen founded Microsoft with the late Bill Gates in 1975 just a few years after they met at a private school in Seattle. He then left the company in 1982 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease.

Allen loved sports! He bought the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland TrailBlazers.

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban tweeted his condolences to the Allen family.

RIP Paul. You were a good man and will be missed. Rock and Roll Heaven just got a lot better https://t.co/bOSmF5Dcqi — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen

via CNN