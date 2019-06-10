City of Dallas Extends Bulk Trash Pickup Due to Storm Debris

June 10, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Categories: 
Features
Shows

If you’re placing those branches by the curb and it’s not your week - no worries, no ticket.

City of Dallas Code Enforcement is suspending citations for bulk brush that’s placed early for the month of June due to extensive storm debris.

You can also haul it yourself to the city’s transfer stations during your designated self-haul days - all of which is listed at dallaszerowaste.com.

The changes for June are for storm debris only (no couches.)

And in July, bulk/brush pick-up will be for storm debris only.

Tags: 
Dallas
Bulk Trash Pickup
Storm

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes