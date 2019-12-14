Airport Creates Christmas Tree Made From Items Confiscated By Security

Ever decorate your tree with scissors, razors and knives?

December 14, 2019
Vilnius Airport in Lithuania decided to create something jolly...and make a point (and even recyle!) at the same time.

Officials at Vilnius wanted to remind travelers that transporting prohibited items in their carry-ons is prohibited: but felt the signs and friendly reminders weren't enough.  So they decided to build a Christmas tree made out of confiscated pocket knives, scissors, razors and knives.  Check out their work of art below!

