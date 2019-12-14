Airport Creates Christmas Tree Made From Items Confiscated By Security

Vilnius Airport in Lithuania decided to create something jolly...and make a point (and even recyle!) at the same time.

Officials at Vilnius wanted to remind travelers that transporting prohibited items in their carry-ons is prohibited: but felt the signs and friendly reminders weren't enough. So they decided to build a Christmas tree made out of confiscated pocket knives, scissors, razors and knives. Check out their work of art below!

An international airport in the Lithuanian capital #Vilnius is making an unusual appeal to highlight aviation security: a Christmas tree made of confiscated scissors, cigarette lighters and fake guns. Martynas Jaugulevicius photo. pic.twitter.com/D6cv2aVIrl — BNS Lithuania (@BNSLithuania) December 12, 2019

Check out the creativity of the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport! A tree made of confiscated items. "Knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and all sorts of other dangerous goods – this Christmas tree has them all." https://t.co/OAOyHxUKmo pic.twitter.com/WTwaPhP2gJ — Lithuania Travel (@LTtravelUSA) December 11, 2019

Scissors, lighters, and knives — this Christmas tree was created from items confiscated by airport security -- pic.twitter.com/GOuhwcEsCO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 13, 2019

