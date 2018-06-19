Chris Pratt Wins MTV's Generation Award And His Speech Is Epic!
Christ Pratt won the generation award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last evening and he delivered a quite memorable speech!
He called it the Nine Rules From Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner.
"I accept the responsibility as your elder. So, listen up!"
#1 Breathe. If you don't, you'll sufficate.
#2 You have a soul, be careful with it.
Watch them all here.. the list does include crucial advice such as how to give your dog medicine and how to not stink up the bathroom at a party when you want to poop!
Ohhh Chris!!!