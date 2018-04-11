Chris Evans Shares Video of the First Time He Met his Rescue Dog

I'm sure you can all remember the first time you met our pet. Even Captain America remembers the moment he and his best friend made a connection.

Actor Chris Evans took to Twitter to share a very special video for National Pet Day. The moment Evans met his rescue dog Dodger. The two even shook hands and paw during thier first encounter.

"This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay"

Via: Entertainment Weekly