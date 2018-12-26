Chris Evans Is Shocked To Find Out The Gangster Movie In Home Alone Is Fake

Chris Evans

Chris Evans definitely has some of Captain America’s qualities. 

Just about everyone has seen Home Alone many times, you can probably quote every line. But, did you know the gangster movie that Kevin McAlister watches isn’t real? Well, Chris Evans didn't know. 

Looks like we know how actor Seth Rogan spent his Christmas, watching Home Alone like the rest of us. Rogan tweeted out that for most of his life he thought the gangster movie in Home Alone, “Angels with Filthy Souls” was indeed a real movie. 

Soon after Rogan's tweet went out, Chris Evans chimed with a comment. Apparently, he didn’t know the movie was fake either. Rogan responded saying he was sorry for being the bearer of bad news.

The movie “Angels with filthy souls” was made specifically for Home Alone. The fake gangster movie was modeled after the 1938 crime film “Angels With Dirty Faces”, which starred James Cagney the same actor who plays Snakes. 

Just in case you didn’t know the sequel featured in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, “Angels with Even Filthier Souls” is also fake. 

Via: Movie Web

