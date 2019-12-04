Chipotle Sends Nurses To Employees Home To Determine If They Are Sick Or Hungover

For most people, calling in sick when you have a hangover is a pretty simple task.

But if you work for Chipotle, it's not so simple.

Turns out the company has nurses on call to send to their employees' home to determine if an employee is actually ill or just suffering from a hangover.

"We have nurses on call, so that if you say, 'Hey, I've been sick,' you get the call into the nurse," CEO Brian Niccol said at a Barclays conference. "The nurse validates that it's not a hangover, you're really sick, and then we pay for the day off to get healthy again."

"We have a very different food safety culture than we did two years ago, okay?" Niccol continued. "Nobody gets to the back of the restaurant without going through a wellness check."

"Even though our team member did nothing wrong, there was nothing wrong with our food, we have to hold ourselves to a higher standard to make sure that the dining room gets sanitized in a way that it hasn't been in the past," he added.

-story via msn.com