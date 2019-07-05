Joanna Gaines Announces New Coffee Shop Opening At Magnolia Market This Fall

Waco’s most famous couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, is adding yet another venture to their empire. Joanna Gaines announced on Friday that the couple will be adding a coffee shop to their Magnolia Market at the Silos. The new coffee addition will be known as “Magnolia Press.”

Joanna Gaines wrote in an Instagram post about the new coffee shop, “For the past couple of months, we’ve been working on a new addition to the Silos grounds. This fall, our coffee shop Magnolia Press, will officially open!” According to the couple, they purchased the location over a year ago, but didn’t know at the time what they would put there.

For the past few months, we’ve been working on a new addition to the Silos grounds. This fall, our coffee shop Magnolia Press, will officially open! I thought it would be fun to show you a sneak peek at the design renderings for the space on the blog! https://t.co/WczXtfGJVp pic.twitter.com/luN66Q7Gd3 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) July 5, 2019

In a blog post, Joanna Gaines wrote, “When we evaluated what we felt was missing from the overall experience [of Magnolia Market> and how we could use the old building next door, everyone on our team agreed a good corner coffee shop would make the perfect fit.” Coffee seems like the perfect fit to go with the rest of the Magnolia Market, and will give fans yet another reason to make the trip to Waco.

Via Fox News