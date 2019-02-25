Chip And Joanna Gaines Buy Cottonland Castle In Waco, Texas

The king and queen of Waco, Texas have officially claimed more land as their own. Chip and Joanna Gaines, the Waco couple made famous by HGTV’s series ‘Fixer Upper,’ recently purchased the historic Cottonland Castle, located in Waco’s Castle Heights Neighborhood.

The historic, but rundown castle has long been of interest to Chip and Joanna Gaines. According to a spokesperson for the Gaines’ business, Magnolia, this isn’t the first attempt the couple has made at purchasing the property.

The Cottonland Castle was listed at $425,000, though it is unknown how much Chip and Joanna paid for the property. They plan to fix up the 6,700 square-foot stone castle, but have no other plans for the property at this time, other than restoration.

That didn’t stop fans from chiming in with their own suggestions. While some hoped the couple didn’t overdo it with the historic Waco couple, others were just hoping to get a glimpse of the project on television.

I REALLY hope they do a TV special on this renovation... And make it another rental property for tourists! #sicem #Magnolia #fixeruppers

Chip and Joanna Gaines have helped put Waco, Texas on the map. Along with their Magnolia empire, hopefully this castle project helps add to the increasingly popular tourist destination.

