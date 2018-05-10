China Plans To Implement A Black Mirror-Esque 'Social Credit' System

Remember that particularly freaky episode of Black Mirror? You know, the one where the whole world is run by a crazy social media system, which ranks your social status based on likes. If you somehow missed the episode, the gist of it is that your rating controls every aspect of your life, from your job, where you can live, what you can buy, ect...

Well, China is currently implementing a 'social credit' system that seems just a little too familiar. President’s Xi Jinping has said the system will be based on the principle of “once untrustworthy, always restricted."

This system, which has been slowly implemented since 2014 will allow government officials to share information based on a citizen's "trustworthyness." The 'social credit' score is based off of a nation wide tracking system for reputation, which compiles data from public and private sources.

Failing to pay fines, incurring debt, criticizing the government, smoking on trains, and generally causing trouble will see your 'social credit' drop. If you're one of those troublemakers then the government can ban you from flying or taking a train, taking out loans, and purchasing property.

Chin up though, there are ways to redeem yourself in Big Brother's eyes. Volunteering, donating blood, and recycling are all ways to boost your 'social credit.'

Via Reuters