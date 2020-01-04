Children’s Medical Center Dallas Is Keeping The Trains

Just days ago, Janelle Toll created a petition to keep the beloved "Trainscape" at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. In case you hadn't heard, the train display was supposed to be removed on January 24th.

Children’s Medical Center Dallas heard the over 50,000 voices, and tweeted this out last night (Friday 1/3/20):

We are humbled by the heartfelt response we’ve received about our beloved Trainscape. We are thankful so many people took the time to share their stories, memories and impact of this important piece of our history. CONT. — Children's Health (@childrens) January 3, 2020

After further consideration, we have decided to incorporate the trains in the lobby of Children's Medical Center Dallas. We’re excited about this development and look forward to sharing more details in the future. CONT. — Children's Health (@childrens) January 3, 2020

Once we implement the trains in our lobby, this opportunity will allow everyone who walks through our doors to experience the magic we know the trains are capable of providing! — Children's Health (@childrens) January 3, 2020

Here's Janelle's response:

From the bottom of my heart, thank you!!! Our petition and voices have been heard!!!! WE WON!!!!

Children’s Health will be incorporating the trains into their new lobby renovations. I am on cloud 9!!!!!

Thank you!!! I’m shouting from the rooftops!!!

Janelle

Source: NBCDFW

