Children’s Medical Center Dallas Is Keeping The Trains

DFW has spoken...and they have listened!

January 4, 2020
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Just days ago, Janelle Toll created a petition to keep the beloved "Trainscape" at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.  In case you hadn't heard, the train display was supposed to be removed on January 24th.

Children’s Medical Center Dallas heard the over 50,000 voices, and tweeted this out last night (Friday 1/3/20):

Here's Janelle's response:

From the bottom of my heart, thank you!!! Our petition and voices have been heard!!!! WE WON!!!! 
Children’s Health will be incorporating the trains into their new lobby renovations. I am on cloud 9!!!!!
Thank you!!! I’m shouting from the rooftops!!! 
Janelle

Source: NBCDFW

