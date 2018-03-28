Chihuahua Sets Record for Giving Birth to 11 Puppies

Mother of the year contender right here.

A Chihuahua in Olathe, Kansas recently gave birth to 11 healthy puppies and set a new record while doing so. On national Puppy Day of all days. The Chihuahua was rescued from a hoarding situation and was living with a foster family, when she delivered her second litter. She spent about 12 hours in labor when all was said and done.

The family caring for the Chihuahua tells KCTV "One came out, one more came out - two, three and four more came out, she was still round and obviously there were more puppies in there."

World record! Olathe chihuahua gives birth to 11 puppies >> https://t.co/ViJ1aMYJQg pic.twitter.com/2e59E1tLwk — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 27, 2018

All 11 were born healthy. It will be about 10 weeks before the puppies can be adopted.