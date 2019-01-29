Chick-Fil-A Will Be Selling Heart Shaped Nugget Boxes Till Valentines Day

As January comes to an end, Valentines Day slowly approaches. This year, you won’t be able to say how you feel with Sweethearts Candies as the company who produces the candy went out of business.

Don’t worry there are other ways you can tell someone how much he or she means to you.

If your significant other isn’t a fan of assorted chocolates, Chick-Fil-A has come up with the perfect promotion to help solve your problems. Starting this month you can order a 30-count chicken nugget or a 10-count Chick-N-Minis and have it come in a heart-shaped container.

“If you’re looking for something unique for that special someone in your life, swing by a participating Chick-fil-A to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container.”

You can enjoy Valentines Day this year with a heart-shaped box full of fried chicken. Who cares if you don’t have someone to celebrate with? Buy one or two for yourself.

A 30-count box of chicken nuggets is currently priced at $17.69, though prices may vary for the heart-shaped box depending on location. You can purchase the heart-shaped box full of nuggets from now until Valentines Day.

They started selling these boxes so early that you could buy one and save the box for later and fill it with something else. How’s that for planning ahead?

There are so many ways to say ‘I love you’. --Say it the right way with some chikin in a heart shaped tray ❤️❤️ Perfect for our 30ct nugget, 10ct. Minis, 6ct and 12ct cookies. Just ask for the tray with the food! ------ pic.twitter.com/piZ6mzdG72 — Chick-fil-A (@CFA_Rancho) February 10, 2018

Via: Today Show