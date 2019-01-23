The Super Bowl Is Not Enough To Convince Chick-Fil-A To Open Up Its Stadium Location On Sunday

There is nothing worse than getting a craving for Chick-fil-A, only to realize your sudden need for a chicken sandwich and waffle fries came on a Sunday. The fast food chain closing on Sundays has been a deterrent for chicken lovers for years, and it is no different at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home of the Atlanta Falcons, which will host the Super Bowl this year, has a Chick-fil-A location inside the stadium, but officials have already said the popular fast food chain will remain closed, even on Super Bowl Sunday.

Wow talk about holding you integrity! No Chick fil a @ tbe Benz Superbowl game....they will lose the $$$......FB family what say u??? https://t.co/Pa4u6blPtP — The Event Coach (@TheEventCoach) January 23, 2019

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium has had a Chick-fil-A location inside the stadium since it opened in 2017. However, due to company policy the location remains closed on Sundays, even though most NFL games take place on Sundays. Falcon’s fans had only one chance this year to eat Chick-fil-A at the stadium, when the team hosted a Monday night game earlier in the season. The stadium also hosts other events, including concerts, Atlanta United soccer games and the Georgia state high school football championship games, giving fans other chances to consume chicken sandwiches and waffle fries while at the stadium.

Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy decided to keep his restaurant closed when he opened the first location in 1946. According to the company’s website, “Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose.” While the Super Bowl is an event that most of the country pays attention to, that clearly wasn’t enough for the Atlanta based company to change their policy.

Fans were hoping the special event, and opportunity to make money, would cause the company to change its course. However Chick-fil-A announced that even having a location at the stadium where the super bowl is being held, wasn’t enough to change course, even for a day. While many weren’t shocked by the news, some were very displeased, hoping to get their hands on a rare Sunday Chick-fil-A meal. One twitter user wrote, “Breaking storyline for the super bowl: chick fil a is closed on Sundays.”

The only Super Bowl question I need answered is will Chick Fil A open on Sunday. — Ian McEwan (@TheSissyneck) January 21, 2019

Breaking storyline for the super bowl: chick fil a is closed on Sundays @PardonMyTake @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/0ykXKcftcK — Maddie Erickson (@TheeMadE) January 23, 2019

@PardonMyTake it’s not even Super Bowl week but the Chick-fil-a articles are already starting pic.twitter.com/Pk5CmjuHGW — Alston Lanier ⭐️ --⚫️--⚫️-- (@ATLanier) January 23, 2019

There have been some instances where Chick-fil-A decided to open on a Sunday, including in Dallas in 2016 after tornadoes, in Orlando after the 2016 mass shooting and in Atlanta’s airport after thousands were stranded without power. While the Super Bowl is a huge event, it won’t be enough to convince the Atlanta based company to change policy. Instead fans will just have to enjoy a meal at “Fries-Up” which will be replacing the popular change in its location at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

